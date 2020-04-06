Delta week of 12APR20 New York area operations as of 05APR20

Delta in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned domestic US operations. Majority of the changes are scheduled to commence on 07APR20 as default. For New York area, Delta schedules 328 weekly departures from New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, New York Stewart/Newburgh and Newark, for the week of 12APR20 (as of 05APR20 OAG schedules). Delta previously filed 3013 weekly departures from New York area, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.



The following is Delta’s planned operation from New York, for the week of 12APR20. Further changes remain likely.



New York JFK – Atlanta 33 weekly (56 weekly as of 15MAR20)

New York JFK – Bangor 7 weekly (Previously served from/to New York LaGuardia, 20 weekly)

New York JFK – Boston 20 weekly (55)

New York JFK – Buffalo 7 weekly (33)

New York JFK – Detroit 21 weekly (35)

New York JFK – Fort Lauderdale 7 weekly (28)

New York JFK – Los Angeles 7 weekly (60)

New York JFK – Miami 7 weekly (28)

New York JFK – Minneapolis/St. Paul 14 (27)

New York JFK – Orlando 7 weekly (30)

New York JFK – Rochester NY 7 weekly (21)

New York JFK – Salt Lake City 7 weekly (35)

New York JFK – San Francisco 7 weekly (46)

New York JFK – Seattle 7 weekly (27)

New York JFK – Syracuse NY 7 weekly (20)

New York JFK – Tampa 7 weekly (28)

New York LaGuardia – Atlanta 33 weekly (97)

New York LaGuardia – Boston 13 weekly (88)

New York LaGuardia – Detroit 27 weekly (51)

New York LaGuardia – Minneapolis/St. Paul 21 weekly (45)

New York LaGuardia – Washington Reagan 6 weekly (56)

New York Stewart – Detroit 7 weekly (14)

Newark – Atlanta 21 weekly (66)

Newark – Detroit 14 weekly (40)

Newark – Minneapolis/St. Paul 14 weekly (34)



Based on comparison of 15MAR20 vs 05APR20 OAG schedules listing for the week of 12APR20, Delta’s overall domestic departures from New York JFK is reduced from 1183 weekly to 172, New York LaGuardia reduced from 1598 weekly to 100 , New York Stewart/Newburgh reduced from 14 weekly to 7, and Newark reduced from 218 weekly to 49.