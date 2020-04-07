American Airlines 07APR20 – 06MAY20 New York operations as of 06APR20

American Airlines on Monday (06APR20) filed inventory changes for its New York operation, as the airline further reduces operation. From 07APR20 to 06MAY20, the oneWorld member will operate minimum 91 weekly departures, from New York JFK, New York LaGuardia and Newark.



Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, AA’s schedule filing as of 05APR20 OAG schedules was displaying 382 weekly flights for the week of 12APR20, down from previously filed 1561 weekly (OAG schedules as of 15MAR20).



New York JFK – Charlotte 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – Miami 1-2 daily 737-800/777-200ER

New York LaGuardia – Boston 1 daily Embraer E175

New York LaGuardia – Charlotte 2 daily A320/321

New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily A319

New York LaGuardia – Dallas/Ft. Worth 2 daily A321/737-800

New York LaGuardia – Miami 1 daily A321/737-800

New York LaGuardia – Washington Reagan 1 daily Embraer E175

Newark – Charlotte 1 daily A319

Newark – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 737-800