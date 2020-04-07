Singapore Airlines 12APR20 – 30APR20 operations as of 0430GMT 07APR20

Singapore Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned operation for the period of 12APR20 – 30APR20. Latest adjustment as of 0430GMT 07APR20 as follows.

Note most routes are not available for reservation at present time.

Singapore – Frankfurt 3 weekly 777-300ER
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB (303-seater)
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater)
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater)
Singapore – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater)
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater)
Singapore – Manila 2 weekly A350-900XWB (303-seater)
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A350-900XWB (303-seater)
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly 777-300ER
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly 777-300ER