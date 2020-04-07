AnadoluJet April 2020 Interim operations as of 06APR20

AnadoluJet since 29MAR20 has temporary suspended ticket sales on domestic routes. In the statement issued by the airline, the airline cancels all flights to/from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen between 29MAR20 and 01MAY20. For Ankara, the airline will operate flights once again from 20APR20.



Interim operation for 20APR20 – 01MAY20 as follows.



Ankara – Antalya 2 weekly

Ankara – Diyarbakir 3 weekly

Ankara – Erzurum 3 weekly

Ankara – Gaziantep 2 weekly

Ankara – Izmir 3 weekly

Ankara – Trabzon 3 weekly

Ankara – Van 4 weekly