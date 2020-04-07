Croatia Airlines 05APR20 – 18APR20 operations as of 05APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Croatia Airlines in the last few weeks gradually reduced its scheduled operation. For the first half of April 2020, the airline only scheduled 2 routes, 18 weekly one-way flights, based on OAG schedules data as of 05APR20.  The airline previously scheduled 484 weekly flights, based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20.

Zagreb – Brussels 2 weekly
OU456 ZAG0800 – 1020BRU DH4 1
OU4456 ZAG1725 – 1945BRU DH4 5

OU457 BRU1120 – 1325ZAG DH4 1
OU4457 BRU2025 – 2230ZAG DH4 5

Zagreb – Frankfurt 7 weekly
OU412 ZAG1320 – 1450FRA 32S 67
OU412 ZAG1505 – 1635FRA 32S x67

OU411 FRA1555 – 1715ZAG 32S 67
OU411 FRA1800 – 1925ZAG 32S x67

The airline's schedule currently updated until 18APR20 inclusive for the moment.

