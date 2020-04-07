Croatia Airlines 05APR20 – 18APR20 operations as of 05APR20

Croatia Airlines in the last few weeks gradually reduced its scheduled operation. For the first half of April 2020, the airline only scheduled 2 routes, 18 weekly one-way flights, based on OAG schedules data as of 05APR20. The airline previously scheduled 484 weekly flights, based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20.



Zagreb – Brussels 2 weekly

OU456 ZAG0800 – 1020BRU DH4 1

OU4456 ZAG1725 – 1945BRU DH4 5



OU457 BRU1120 – 1325ZAG DH4 1

OU4457 BRU2025 – 2230ZAG DH4 5



Zagreb – Frankfurt 7 weekly

OU412 ZAG1320 – 1450FRA 32S 67

OU412 ZAG1505 – 1635FRA 32S x67

OU411 FRA1555 – 1715ZAG 32S 67

OU411 FRA1800 – 1925ZAG 32S x67



The airline's schedule currently updated until 18APR20 inclusive for the moment.