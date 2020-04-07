British Airways week of 12APR20 Domestic UK operations as of 0820GMT 07APR20

British Airways has filed additional changes to its planned domestic UK operation. For the week of 12APR20, the oneWorld carrier schedules 68 weekly flights, compared to 961 weekly flights (based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules). Following is planned operation as of 0820GMT 07APR20.



London Heathrow – Aberdeen 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Isle of Man 7 weekly (operated by Loganair ATR42 for BACityFlyer)

London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly