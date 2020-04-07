Hong Kong Airlines week of 12APR20 operations as of 05APR20

Hong Kong Airlines during the month of April 2020 continues to downsize its scheduled passenger operations, reflected in the GDS and OAG. For the week of 12APR20, the airline schedules 60 weekly flights on 6 routes, instead of 324 flights on 16 routes. The latter figure is based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.



Planned operation for the week of 12APR20 as follows. Additional changes likely to occur in the next few days, in particular for service to Bangkok.



Hong Kong – Bangkok 6 weekly A330

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 6 weekly A320 (resumes on 13APR20)

Hong Kong – Haikou 1 weekly A320 (resumes on 17APR20)

Hong Kong – Manila 7 weekly A330

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly A330

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A320 (resumes on 16APR20)