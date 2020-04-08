TAP Air Portugal 05MAY20 – 11MAY20 preliminary operations as of 07APR20

TAP Air Portugal in the last few days extended interim schedule until 11MAY20, although this has not yet reflected in the GDS and airlines' booking system. Based on the airline’s update, the period of 05MAY20 – 11MAY20 sees service resumption for London and Paris. Further changes remain likely.



Planned operation as follows.



Lisbon – Funchal 2 weekly

Lisbon – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Lisbon – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Lisbon – Ponta Delgada 3 weekly (2 weekly from 01APR20 to 22APR20)

Lisbon – Terceira 1 weekly