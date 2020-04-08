Air New Zealand April 2020 International scheduled operations as of 08APR20

Air New Zealand in the last few days further revised planned International service for the month of April 2020. Latest operation between 08APR20 and 30APR20 as follows.



Auckland – Apia 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 17APR20)

Auckland – Brisbane 3 weekly A320neo/787-9

Auckland – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 19APR20)

Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly A320neo (resumes on 08APR20)

Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Sydney 3 weekly A320neo/321neo/787-9

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo

Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo



Above listed operation is also being extended to May 2020. Further changes likely.