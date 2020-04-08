Vietnam Airlines revises domestic 07APR20 – 15APR20 operations

Vietnam Airlines in the last 72 hours filed additional changes to its domestic network, for the period of 07APR20 – 15APR20. Due to latest regulation, service to/from Da Nang will be reduced from 1 daily to 3 weekly.



Hanoi – Da Nang 3 weekly A321

Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily 787-9/A350-900XWB

Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang 3 weekly A321



Due to local authority’s requirement, flights to Ho Chi Minh City will be limited to 180 passengers on Boeing 787/Airbus A350-900XWB operating flight, while A321 operating flight will be restricted to 120 passengers.