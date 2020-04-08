Qantas schedules limited International flights in April 2020

Qantas on Monday (06APR20) announced planned limited operation for International service, mainly on repatriation basis, as well as cargo transport. Subject to Government Approval, planned operation for the period of 09APR20 – 03MAY20 (Australia) departure as follows.
Brisbane – Auckland 09APR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly 787-9
QF119 BNE0925 – 1435AKL 789 46
QF126 AKL1610 – 1805BNE 789 46
Brisbane – Hong Kong 10APR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly 787-9
QF097 BNE1045 – 1755HKG 789 36
QF098 HKG1930 – 0615+1BNE 789 35
Brisbane – Los Angeles 09APR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly 787-9
QF015 BNE1000 – 0600LAX 789 4
QF016 LAX2230 – 0520+2BNE 789 5
Melbourne – Auckland 12APR20 – 03MAY20 2 weekly 787-9
QF151 MEL0930 – 1435AKL 789 1
QF151 MEL1030 – 1535AKL 789 7
QF156 AKL1610 – 1750MEL 789 1
QF156 AKL1715 – 1855MEL 789 7
Melbourne – Hong Kong 09APR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly 787-9
QF029 MEL1020 – 1800HKG 789 15
QF030 HKG1930 – 0655+1MEL 789 16
Melbourne – Perth – London Heathrow 12APR20 – 06MAY20 1 weekly 787-9
QF009 MEL1515 – 1715PER1850 – 0505+1LHR 789 7
QF010 LHR1210 – 1155+1PER1325+1 – 1855+1MEL 789 3
