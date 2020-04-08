Air Europa April 2020 operations as of 08APR20

Air Europa in the last few weeks reduced its operation. For the month of April 2020, the Skyteam member downsizes operation to focus on Palma Mallorca operation. For the week of 05APR20, the airline operates 42 weekly flights, compared to previously filed 1203 weekly flights (based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules)



Palma Mallorca – Ibiza 7 weekly ATR72

Palma Mallorca – Madrid 7 weekly 737-800

Palma Mallorca – Mahon 7 weekly ATR72



From 12APR20 to 25APR20, the airline further downsizes operation to 7 weekly Palma Mallorca – Madrid route, on board Boeing 737-800.



UX6048 PMI1225 – 1350MAD 73H D

UX6079 MAD1700 – 1825PMI 73H D