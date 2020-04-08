Etihad updates planned repatriation flights 05APR20 – 21APR20

Etihad Airways in the last 72 hours filed additional schedules for its planned repatriation flights, between 05APR20 – 21APR20, ahead of planned service resumption for scheduled passenger operation on 22APR20. Latest adjustment to its planned repatriation flights as follow. Note the departure date is based on Abu Dhabi departure.



Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam 787-10 operates on following dates in April: 11, 15, 17, 18, 20

Abu Dhabi – Melbourne 787-9 operates 08APR20 – 21APR20, except: 11, 12, 18, 19

Abu Dhabi – Jakarta 787-10 operates on following dates in April: 09, 16

Abu Dhabi – Manila 787-9 operates on following dates in April: 08, 11, 15, 17, 18

Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon 787-10 operates on following dates in April: 05, 08, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19

Abu Dhabi – Singapore 787-10 operates on following dates in April: 07, 11, 14, 18, 21