Solomon Airlines during the month of April 2020 is reducing domestic operations by over 40%, through frequency reductions and consolidating service on selected destinations. For the week of 12APR20, OAG schedules listing as of 05APR20 is displaying 120 weekly flights, compared 212 weekly listed as of 15MAR20.
Arona > Kirakira 1 weekly
Atoifi > Malaita 1 weekly
Auki > Honiara 6 weekly
Balalae > Gizo 1 weekly
Bellona > Honiara 1 weekly
Bellona > Rennell Island 1 weekly
Choiseul Bay > Gizo 3 weekly
Fera Island > Honiara 2 weekly
Gizo > Balalae 1 weekly
Gizo > Choiseul Bay 2 weekly
Gizo > Honiara 6 weekly
Gizo > Kagau Island 1 weekly
Gizo > Munda 4 weekly
Gizo > Seghe 1 weekly
Honiara > Arona 1 weekly
Honiara > Atoifi 1 weekly
Honiara > Auki 6 weekly
Honiara > Bellona 1 weekly
Honiara > Choiseul Bay 1 weekly
Honiara > Fera Island 2 weekly
Honiara > Gizo 8 weekly
Honiara > Kirakira 3 weekly
Honiara > Marau 1 weekly
Honiara > Munda 3 weekly
Honiara > Parasi 1 weekly
Honiara > Ramata Island 1 weekly
Honiara > Rennell Island 4 weekly
Honiara > Santa Ana Island 1 weekly
Honiara > Santa Cruz Island 3 weekly
Honiara > Seghe 4 weekly
Honiara > Suavanao 2 weekly
Kagau Island > Honiara 2 weekly
Kirakira > Honiara 5 weekly
Lomlom > Santa Cruz Island 1 weekly
Malaita > Honiara 1 weekly
Marau > Honiara 2 weekly
Munda > Gizo 3 weekly
Munda > Honiara 5 weekly
Parasi > Marau 1 weekly
Ramata Island > Munda 1 weekly
Ramata Island > Seghe 1 weekly
Rennell Island > Bellona 1 weekly
Rennell Island > Honiara 4 weekly
Santa Ana Island > Kirakira 1 weekly
Santa Cruz Island > Honiara 3 weekly
Santa Cruz Island > Lomlom 1 weekly
Seghe > Honiara 4 weekly
Seghe > Ramata Island 1 weekly
Seghe > Suavanao 3 weekly
Suavanao > Honiara 3 weekly
Suavanao > Munda 1 weekly
Suavanao > Seghe 2 weekly
Solomon Airlines week of 12APR20 domestic operations as of 05APR20
