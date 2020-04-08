Solomon Airlines week of 12APR20 domestic operations as of 05APR20

Solomon Airlines during the month of April 2020 is reducing domestic operations by over 40%, through frequency reductions and consolidating service on selected destinations. For the week of 12APR20, OAG schedules listing as of 05APR20 is displaying 120 weekly flights, compared 212 weekly listed as of 15MAR20.



Arona > Kirakira 1 weekly

Atoifi > Malaita 1 weekly

Auki > Honiara 6 weekly

Balalae > Gizo 1 weekly

Bellona > Honiara 1 weekly

Bellona > Rennell Island 1 weekly

Choiseul Bay > Gizo 3 weekly

Fera Island > Honiara 2 weekly

Gizo > Balalae 1 weekly

Gizo > Choiseul Bay 2 weekly

Gizo > Honiara 6 weekly

Gizo > Kagau Island 1 weekly

Gizo > Munda 4 weekly

Gizo > Seghe 1 weekly

Honiara > Arona 1 weekly

Honiara > Atoifi 1 weekly

Honiara > Auki 6 weekly

Honiara > Bellona 1 weekly

Honiara > Choiseul Bay 1 weekly

Honiara > Fera Island 2 weekly

Honiara > Gizo 8 weekly

Honiara > Kirakira 3 weekly

Honiara > Marau 1 weekly

Honiara > Munda 3 weekly

Honiara > Parasi 1 weekly

Honiara > Ramata Island 1 weekly

Honiara > Rennell Island 4 weekly

Honiara > Santa Ana Island 1 weekly

Honiara > Santa Cruz Island 3 weekly

Honiara > Seghe 4 weekly

Honiara > Suavanao 2 weekly

Kagau Island > Honiara 2 weekly

Kirakira > Honiara 5 weekly

Lomlom > Santa Cruz Island 1 weekly

Malaita > Honiara 1 weekly

Marau > Honiara 2 weekly

Munda > Gizo 3 weekly

Munda > Honiara 5 weekly

Parasi > Marau 1 weekly

Ramata Island > Munda 1 weekly

Ramata Island > Seghe 1 weekly

Rennell Island > Bellona 1 weekly

Rennell Island > Honiara 4 weekly

Santa Ana Island > Kirakira 1 weekly

Santa Cruz Island > Honiara 3 weekly

Santa Cruz Island > Lomlom 1 weekly

Seghe > Honiara 4 weekly

Seghe > Ramata Island 1 weekly

Seghe > Suavanao 3 weekly

Suavanao > Honiara 3 weekly

Suavanao > Munda 1 weekly

Suavanao > Seghe 2 weekly