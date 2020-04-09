British Airways earlier this week filed latest adjustment to its planned long-haul operation for the month of April 2020. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 0250GMT 09APR20, latest adjustment for the period of 09APR20 – 30APR20, as follows.
London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily 787-9
London Heathrow – Chicago 1 daily 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Dubai Service resumes on 25APR20, 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: A350)
London Heathrow – Hong Kong Service resumes on 25APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER
London Heathrow – Johannesburg Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER (Previous plan: 747-400)
London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9
London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily scheduled until 11APR20)
London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service resumes on 23APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER
London Heathrow – Seattle 1 daily 787-9
London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 787-8 operates alternating days until 10APR20
London Heathrow – Singapore 1 daily 777-300ER resumes on 22APR20 (Singapore – Sydney sector resumes on 30APR20, LHR departure)
London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily 787-9 until 11APR20
London Heathrow – Toronto Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 787-8 (Previous plan: A350)
London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily 787-8 (A350 replaced by 787-8 since 07APR20)
As BA further downsizing long-haul operation, following destinations to be resumed in mid and late-April 2020 based on previous update, has been postponed to 01MAY20: Abuja, Bangalore, Buenos Aires Ezeiza, Calgary, Cape Town, Doha (late-May), Grand Cayman, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Mexico City, Montreal, Mumbai, Nairobi, Nassau, Rio de Janeiro Galeao, San Francisco (previously scheduled to resume from 04APR20), Santiago de Chile, Vancouver.
British Airways April 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0250GMT 09APR20
