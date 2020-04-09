British Airways April 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0250GMT 09APR20

British Airways earlier this week filed latest adjustment to its planned long-haul operation for the month of April 2020. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 0250GMT 09APR20, latest adjustment for the period of 09APR20 – 30APR20, as follows.



London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Chicago 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Dubai Service resumes on 25APR20, 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: A350)

London Heathrow – Hong Kong Service resumes on 25APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Johannesburg Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER (Previous plan: 747-400)

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily scheduled until 11APR20)

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service resumes on 23APR20, 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Seattle 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 787-8 operates alternating days until 10APR20

London Heathrow – Singapore 1 daily 777-300ER resumes on 22APR20 (Singapore – Sydney sector resumes on 30APR20, LHR departure)

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily 787-9 until 11APR20

London Heathrow – Toronto Service resumes on 18APR20, 1 daily 787-8 (Previous plan: A350)

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily 787-8 (A350 replaced by 787-8 since 07APR20)



As BA further downsizing long-haul operation, following destinations to be resumed in mid and late-April 2020 based on previous update, has been postponed to 01MAY20: Abuja, Bangalore, Buenos Aires Ezeiza, Calgary, Cape Town, Doha (late-May), Grand Cayman, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Mexico City, Montreal, Mumbai, Nairobi, Nassau, Rio de Janeiro Galeao, San Francisco (previously scheduled to resume from 04APR20), Santiago de Chile, Vancouver.