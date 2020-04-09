S7 Airlines moves Moscow – Beijing launch to July 2020

oneWorld carrier S7 Airlines in recent schedule update once again filed planned Moscow Domodedovo – Beijing Daxing service, on board Airbus A321neo aircraft. The carrier now plans to operate this 5 weekly flight from 05JUL20. Reservation is now available, however further changes likely.



S73767 DME1850 – 0730+1PKX 32Q x26

S73768 PKX0930 – 1310DME 32Q x37



This route was originally scheduled from 10MAY20.