Russian carrier Utair has filed seasonal service to Croatia, where the airline plans nonstop Moscow Vnukovo – Split route. Pending on further changes, the airline currently schedules twice weekly service with Boeing 737-800, from 02JUN20 to 29SEP20.
UT725 VKO1345 – 1600SPU 738 2
UT725 VKO1525 – 1745SPU 738 7
UT726 SPU1650 – 2110VKO 738 2
UT726 SPU1845 – 2235VKO 738 7
Utair plans Moscow Vnukovo – Split service from June 2020
