Air Tahiti Nui schedules nonstop Papeete – Paris repatriation flights in April 2020

Air Tahiti Nui in April 2020 once again schedules nonstop Papeete – Paris CDG flight, operating on repatriation basis and cargo transport. Planned schedule on 07APR20 and 19APR20 from Papeete as follows.



TN064 PPT1330 – 1750+1CDG 789 07APR20

TN064 PPT0330 – 0750+1CDG 789 19APR20



Previously reported on Airlineroute on 14MAR20, the airline first operated nonstop flight from Papeete on 15MAR20, with flying distance at 9770 miles. Flying time is 16hrs 20mins.