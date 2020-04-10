Saudia May 2020 International operations as of 0350GMT 10APR20

Saudia this week filed interim operation for International service, for the month of May 2020, as the airline tentatively scheduled to resume International flights as early as 01MAY20.



Planned operation for the month of May 2020, as of 0350GMT 10APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Jeddah – Addis Ababa 2 weekly A330Regional

Jeddah – Istanbul 1 daily A330Regional

Riyadh – Amsterdam 2 weekly 787-9 (Temporary replacing previously planned Jeddah – Amsterdam)

Riyadh – Dubai 2 daily A330Regional

Riyadh – London Heathrow 3 weekly 2-class 777-300ER

Riyadh – Paris CDG 2 weekly 2-class 777-300ER