AirAsia Japan April 2020 operations as of 09APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

AirAsia Japan this week announced It will suspend operations on temporary basis for 7 days, scheduled from 18APR20 to 24APR20. Latest adjustment to the airline’s operation as follows.

Nagoya – Fukuoka eff 25APR20 Planned new 3 weekly A320 service unchanged
Nagoya – Sapporo New Chitose
09APR20 – 17APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
18APR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled

Nagoya – Sendai 09APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Nagoya – Taipei Taoyuan 20MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled

