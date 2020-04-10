AirAsia Japan April 2020 operations as of 09APR20

AirAsia Japan this week announced It will suspend operations on temporary basis for 7 days, scheduled from 18APR20 to 24APR20. Latest adjustment to the airline’s operation as follows.



Nagoya – Fukuoka eff 25APR20 Planned new 3 weekly A320 service unchanged

Nagoya – Sapporo New Chitose

09APR20 – 17APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

18APR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled



Nagoya – Sendai 09APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Nagoya – Taipei Taoyuan 20MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled