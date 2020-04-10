Malaysia Airlines 12APR20 – 17MAY20 International operations as of 0430GMT 10APR20

Malaysia Airlines in the last few days filed planned changes to its International operation. As of 0430GMT 10APR20, planned International operation for the period of 12APR20 – 17MAY20 (Kuala Lumpur departure) as follows.



Kuala Lumpur – Auckland 1 weekly A330-200 (cancelled from 01MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok A330-300 operates on following dates in April: 18

Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou 1 weekly A330 (service cancelled 01MAY20 – 17MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly A330-300 (cancelled from 01MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong A330-300 operates on following dates in April: 14, 16, 27

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 1 weekly 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB (cancelled from 01MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne A330-300 operates on following dates in April: 15, 16, 17, 24

Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai A330-300 operates on following dates in April: 20, 27

Kuala Lumpur – Perth A330-200/-300 operates on following dates in April: 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 01MAY20 (cancelled from 02MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore A330-300 operates on following dates in April: 15, 17, 18, 24, 25

Kuala Lumpur – Sydney 8 weekly A330-300 (7 weekly from 27APR20 to 03MAY20, cancelled from 04MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly A330-300 (cancelled from 04MAY20)



Current schedule listing shows the oneWorld member plans gradual service resumption from 18MAY20. Further changes remain likely.