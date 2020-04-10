Kenya Airways May 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 0500GMT 10APR20

Kenya Airways in the last few days filed service changes for the month of May 2020, as the airline tentatively plans International service resumption on 06MAY20. The following is planned Intercontinental service for the period of 06MAY20 – 30MAY20, as of 0500GMT 10APR20. Service within Africa will appear on Airlineroute at a later date.



Nairobi – Amsterdam eff 08MAY20 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Bangkok – Guangzhou eff 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8

Nairobi – Dubai eff 07MAY20 1 daily 787-8/737-800

Nairobi – Geneva – Rome – Nairobi eff 08MAY20 4 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – London Heathrow eff 08MAY20 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Mumbai eff 07MAY20 10 weekly 737-800

Nairobi – New York JFK eff 07MAY20 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Paris CDG eff 08MAY20 3 weekly 787-8