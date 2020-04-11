Emirates reduces week of 12APR20 limited-time service

Emirates in the last few days revised planned limited-time operation for the month of April 2020. For the week of 12APR20, the airline will reduce from 5 to 2 routes.



Dubai – Frankfurt 07APR20 – 18APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER

EK087 DXB1040 – 1520FRA 77W 246

EK088 ZRH1720 – 0140+1DXB 77W 246



Dubai – London Heathrow 07APR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly 777-300ER

EK029 DXB0940 – 1425LHR 77W x136

EK030 LHR1650 – 0245+1DXB 77W x136



Following service previously scheduled until 18/19APR20, will be discontinued on 11/12APR20.

Dubai – Brussels 07APR20 – 11APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: until 18APR20)

Dubai – Paris 08APR20 – 12APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: until 19APR20)

Dubai – Zurich 07APR20 – 11APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: until 18APR20)