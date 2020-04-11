Bamboo Airways further delays Prague launch to June 2020

Bamboo Airways this week continued to adjust its planned 2 weekly Hanoi – Prague service. Since last report appeared on Airlineroute on 09APR20, the airline further revised launch date to 03JUN20, as reservation for travel from 26APR20 to 02JUN20 is now closed. The airline previously closed reservation for travel until 16MAY20.



QH061 HAN0910 – 1600PRG 789 37

QH062 PRG1805 – 1010+1HAN 789 37