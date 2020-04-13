JAL adds E190 Tokyo – Osaka service; week of 12APR20 domestic reductions as of 12APR20

Japan Airlines since last week introduced Embraer E190 aircraft (operated by J-Air) on selected Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami service, as part of the airline’s capacity and flight reductions due to COVID-19. The reduction on domestic routes began since mid-March 2020, currently scheduled until 28APR20.



For the week of 12APR20, J-Air Embraer E190 aircraft will be placed on additional 4 routes, while other routes sees further service reduction.



Additional Embraer E190 aircraft service for the month of April 2020 as follows.



Tokyo Haneda – Akita 13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 2 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Amami-Oshima 13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Aomori 13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 2 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Miyazaki 13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 2 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 08APR20 – 19APR20 JL117/120 Embraer E190 replaces 787-8, except 14APR20



The following is planned changes for flights to/from Tokyo for the week of 12APR20, based on 12APR20 vs 15MAR20 OAG schedules listing. Note JAL on late-Friday 10APR20 announced additional reductions for domestic flights, which may not be properly reflected in OAG schedules as of 12APR20.



For Tokyo Haneda, weekly departure is being reduced from 1358 to 632 weekly for the week of 12APR20.



Tokyo Haneda – Akita 14 weekly (28 weekly as of 15MAR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Amami-Oshima 7 weekly (7)

Tokyo Haneda – Aomori 16 weekly (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Asahikawa 15 (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka 53 (119)

Tokyo Haneda – Hakodate 15 (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Hiroshima 18 (56)

Tokyo Haneda – Ishigaki 14 (14; JTA service)

Tokyo Haneda – Izumo 16 (35)

Tokyo Haneda – Kagoshima 19 (56)

Tokyo Haneda – Kitakyushu 15 (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Kochi 16 (35)

Tokyo Haneda – Komatsu 17 (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Kumamoto 19 (56)

Tokyo Haneda – Kushiro 14 (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Matsuyama 17 (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Memanbetsu 9 (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Misawa 8 (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Miyako 7 (7; JTA service)

Tokyo Haneda – Miyazaki 16 (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Nagasaki 16 (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya Chubu 8 (14)

Tokyo Haneda – Nanki-Shirahama 15 (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Obihiro 14 (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Oita 17 (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Okayama 15 (35)

Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa 52 (84)

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 49 (105)

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Kansai 8 (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose 49 (112)

Tokyo Haneda – Takamatsu 18 (49)

Tokyo Haneda – Tokushima 17 (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Yamagata 14 (14)

Tokyo Haneda – Yamaguchi-Ube 15 (28)



Reductions figures at other key airports for the week of 12APR20, based on 12APR20 vs 15MAR20 OAG schedules listing comparison:

Fukuoka Reduce from 371 to 129 weekly

Kagoshima Reduce from 308 to 204 weekly

Okinawa Reduce from 413 to 330 weekly

Osaka Itami Reduce from 616 to 325 weekly

Sapporo New Chitose Reduce from 343 to 160 weekly

Sapporo Okadama Reduce from 83 to 63 weekly



Frequency listing includes service operated by J-Air, Hokkaido Air System (HAC), Japan TransOcean Air (JTA), Japan Air Commuter (JAC) and Ryukyu Air Commuter (RAC).