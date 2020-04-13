Delta 13APR20 – 25APR20 International operations as of 12APR20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 12APR20’s schedule update updated changes to its International operation for the rest of April 2020. As of 12APR20, planned operation during the period of 13APR20 – 25APR20 as follows.



Atlanta – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Cancun 2 weekly 737-900

Atlanta – Mexico City 2 daily 737-800

Detroit – Amsterdam 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Detroit – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900

Detroit – Ottawa 6 weekly CRJ200 (5 weekly from 22APR20)

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Detroit – Toronto 2 daily CRJ900

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Calgary 1 daily Embraer E175

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Edmonton 4 weekly Embraer E175

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Saskatoon 4 weekly Embraer E175

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 1 daily CRJ900

New York JFK – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900 until 14APR20

New York JFK – Toronto 1 daily CRJ900

New York JFK – San Juan 1 weekly 737-900

New York JFK – Santo Domingo 5 weekly 737-900 (1 daily from 22APR20)

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A330-900neo

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Vancouver 2 daily Embraer E175