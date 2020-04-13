Delta 13APR20 – 25APR20 International operations as of 12APR20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 12APR20’s schedule update updated changes to its International operation for the rest of April 2020. As of 12APR20, planned operation during the period of 13APR20 – 25APR20 as follows.
Atlanta – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300
Atlanta – Cancun 2 weekly 737-900
Atlanta – Mexico City 2 daily 737-800
Detroit – Amsterdam 4 weekly A350-900XWB
Detroit – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900
Detroit – Ottawa 6 weekly CRJ200 (5 weekly from 22APR20)
Detroit – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Detroit – Toronto 2 daily CRJ900
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Calgary 1 daily Embraer E175
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Edmonton 4 weekly Embraer E175
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Saskatoon 4 weekly Embraer E175
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 1 daily CRJ900
New York JFK – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900 until 14APR20
New York JFK – Toronto 1 daily CRJ900
New York JFK – San Juan 1 weekly 737-900
New York JFK – Santo Domingo 5 weekly 737-900 (1 daily from 22APR20)
Seattle – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A330-900neo
Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A330-900neo
Seattle – Vancouver 2 daily Embraer E175
