Edelweiss Air in winter 2020/21 season plans to offer Zurich – Puerto Plata nonstop service, on board Airbus A340-300 aircraft. The airline intends to operate this route once weekly, from 03NOV20.
WK030/LX8030 ZRH1335 – 1850POP 343 2
WK031/LX8031 POP2035 – 1040+1ZRH 343 2
Edelweiss Air schedules Zurich – Puerto Plata service from Nov 2020
