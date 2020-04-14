Etihad closes Vienna reservations in May/June 2020

Etihad Airways in the last few days filed inventory changes for Abu Dhabi – Vienna route, as the airline closed reservation for travel between 22MAY20 and 30JUN20. The airline originally planned to commence this route on 22MAY20 with 4 weekly flights, increasing to daily from 30JUN20 (5 weekly from 01SEP20).



Operational schedule from 01JUL20 as follows.



EY053 AUH0255 – 0700VIE 789 D

EY054 VIE1145 – 1910AUH 789 D