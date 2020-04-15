tigerair Taiwan extends Japan service reduction to May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

tigerair Taiwan since mid-March 2020 further reduced service to Japan, as the airline downsizes operation to 2 weekly flights each for Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai and Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita route. Planned service reduction is now extended to 31MAY20.

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly (Day 36), 1 weekly from 22APR20
IT210 TPE0640 – 1025KIX 320 3
T211 KIX1115 – 1310TPE 320 3

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly
IT200 TPE0635 – 1100NRT 320 47
IT201 NRT1150 – 1445TPE 320 47

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.