tigerair Taiwan extends Japan service reduction to May 2020

tigerair Taiwan since mid-March 2020 further reduced service to Japan, as the airline downsizes operation to 2 weekly flights each for Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai and Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita route. Planned service reduction is now extended to 31MAY20.
Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly (Day 36), 1 weekly from 22APR20
IT210 TPE0640 – 1025KIX 320 3
T211 KIX1115 – 1310TPE 320 3
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly
IT200 TPE0635 – 1100NRT 320 47
IT201 NRT1150 – 1445TPE 320 47
