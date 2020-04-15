Eastar Jet extends International suspension to late-June 2020

Korean low-cost carrier EastarJet has extended suspension of all International service. Previously the airline suspended all International operation until 24APR20, however this is now extended to 30JUN20.



The airline previously scheduled following International flights from 25APR20 to 30JUN20.



Busan – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly

Busan – Vladivostok 3 weekly

Cheongju – Bangkok 2 weekly (originally cancelled until 31MAY20)

Cheongju – Shenyang 2 weekly

Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan 7 weekly

Cheongju – Yanji 3 weekly

Jeju – Hong Kong 3 weekly

Jeju – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly

Seoul Gimpo – Taipei Song Shan 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 14 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Hualien 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Jinan 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Macau 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 14 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Puerto Princesa 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 21 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok 7 weekly