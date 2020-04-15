Eastar Jet extends International suspension to late-June 2020

Korean low-cost carrier EastarJet has extended suspension of all International service. Previously the airline suspended all International operation until 24APR20, however this is now extended to 30JUN20.
The airline previously scheduled following International flights from 25APR20 to 30JUN20.
Busan – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly
Busan – Vladivostok 3 weekly
Cheongju – Bangkok 2 weekly (originally cancelled until 31MAY20)
Cheongju – Shenyang 2 weekly
Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan 7 weekly
Cheongju – Yanji 3 weekly
Jeju – Hong Kong 3 weekly
Jeju – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly
Seoul Gimpo – Taipei Song Shan 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 14 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Hualien 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Jinan 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Macau 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Okinawa 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 14 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Puerto Princesa 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 21 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok 7 weekly
