Air Tahiti closes Cook Islands reservations in May 2020

Air Tahiti in the last few days filed inventory changes for service to Cook Islands. Reservation for the weekly Papeete – Rarotonga service is not available for the month of May 2020. First available flight for reservation is scheduled on 06JUN20.



ATR42 aircraft operates this route.



VT035 PPT1125 – 1405RAR AT4 6

VT037 RAR1515 – 1740PPT AT4 6