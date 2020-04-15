Air Tahiti closes Cook Islands reservations in May 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Tahiti in the last few days filed inventory changes for service to Cook Islands. Reservation for the weekly Papeete – Rarotonga service is not available for the month of May 2020. First available flight for reservation is scheduled on 06JUN20.

ATR42 aircraft operates this route.

VT035 PPT1125 – 1405RAR AT4 6
VT037 RAR1515 – 1740PPT AT4 6