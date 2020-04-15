Pacific Coastal Airlines on Tuesday (14APR20) announced extended scheduled service suspension. Previously scheduled to suspend from 25MAR20 to 02MAY20, the airline will now extend service suspension until 31MAY20. The airline intends to resume scheduled passenger operation on 01JUN20, initially with reduced operation.
The following is a list scheduled service being suspended until 31MAY20. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 10MAY20, based on 12APR20 OAG schedules.
Bella Bella – Campbell River 2 weekly
Bella Bella – Port Hardy 7 weekly
Bella Coola – Anaheim Lake 1 weekly
Comox – Cambpell River 6 weekly
Kelowna – Cranbrook 6 weekly
Kelowna – Victoria 20 weekly
Vancouver – Bella Bella 3 weekly
Vancouver – Bella Coola 8 weekly
Vancouver – Campbell River 20 weekly
Vancouver – Comox 19 weekly
Vancouver – Masset 7 weekly
Vancouver – Port Hardy 19 weekly
Vancouver – Powell River 33 weekly
Vancouver – Tofino 7 weekly
Vancouver – Trail 13 weekly
Vancouver – Victoria 31 weekly
Vancouver – Williams Lake 18 weekly
Victoria – Prince George 13 weekly
Pacific Coastal extends scheduled service suspension to late-May 2020
Posted
Pacific Coastal Airlines on Tuesday (14APR20) announced extended scheduled service suspension. Previously scheduled to suspend from 25MAR20 to 02MAY20, the airline will now extend service suspension until 31MAY20. The airline intends to resume scheduled passenger operation on 01JUN20, initially with reduced operation.