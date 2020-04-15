Pacific Coastal extends scheduled service suspension to late-May 2020

Pacific Coastal Airlines on Tuesday (14APR20) announced extended scheduled service suspension. Previously scheduled to suspend from 25MAR20 to 02MAY20, the airline will now extend service suspension until 31MAY20. The airline intends to resume scheduled passenger operation on 01JUN20, initially with reduced operation.



The following is a list scheduled service being suspended until 31MAY20. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 10MAY20, based on 12APR20 OAG schedules.



Bella Bella – Campbell River 2 weekly

Bella Bella – Port Hardy 7 weekly

Bella Coola – Anaheim Lake 1 weekly

Comox – Cambpell River 6 weekly

Kelowna – Cranbrook 6 weekly

Kelowna – Victoria 20 weekly

Vancouver – Bella Bella 3 weekly

Vancouver – Bella Coola 8 weekly

Vancouver – Campbell River 20 weekly

Vancouver – Comox 19 weekly

Vancouver – Masset 7 weekly

Vancouver – Port Hardy 19 weekly

Vancouver – Powell River 33 weekly

Vancouver – Tofino 7 weekly

Vancouver – Trail 13 weekly

Vancouver – Victoria 31 weekly

Vancouver – Williams Lake 18 weekly

Victoria – Prince George 13 weekly