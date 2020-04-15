JetBlue 2Q20 Domestic network suspensions as of 14APR20

JetBlue between 06APR20 and 15APR20 begins gradual service suspension on selected domestic routes, currently scheduled until 10JUN20. The following service will not be operating between April and early-June 2020. Certain service operating from late-May or early-June 2020, has been suspended and will be operating from 11JUN20.



Boston – Baltimore/Washington

Boston – Burbank

Boston – Long Beach

Boston – Martha’s Vineyard

Boston – Nantucket

Boston – New York LaGuardia

Boston – Sacramento

Boston – San Jose CA

Fort Lauderdale – Buffalo

Fort Lauderdale – Chicago O’Hare

Fort Lauderdale – Cleveland

Fort Lauderdale – New York LaGuardia

Fort Lauderdale – New York Stewart

Fort Lauderdale – Phoenix

Fort Lauderdale – Providence

Fort Lauderdale – Salt Lake City

Fort Lauderdale – San Diego

Fort Lauderdale – Syracuse NY

Fort Lauderdale – Westchester County

Fort Lauderdale – Worcester

Long Beach – Boston

Long Beach – San Francisco

Los Angeles – Buffalo

New York JFK – Burbank

New York JFK – Chicago O’Hare

New York JFK – Martha’s Vineyard

New York JFK – Nantucket

New York JFK – Ontario

New York JFK – Phoenix

New York JFK – Portland ME

New York JFK – Portland OR

New York JFK – Reno

New York JFK – San Jose CA

Orlando – Atlanta

Orlando – Los Angeles

Orlando – New York LaGuardia

Orlando – New York Stewart

Orlando – Providence

Orlando – Westchester County

Orlando – Worcester

Tampa – Westchester County

Washington Reagan – Nantucket

West Palm Beach – New York LaGuardia

West Palm Beach – Providence

West Palm Beach – Westchester County