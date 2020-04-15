JetBlue between 06APR20 and 15APR20 begins gradual service suspension on selected domestic routes, currently scheduled until 10JUN20. The following service will not be operating between April and early-June 2020. Certain service operating from late-May or early-June 2020, has been suspended and will be operating from 11JUN20.
Boston – Baltimore/Washington
Boston – Burbank
Boston – Long Beach
Boston – Martha’s Vineyard
Boston – Nantucket
Boston – New York LaGuardia
Boston – Sacramento
Boston – San Jose CA
Fort Lauderdale – Buffalo
Fort Lauderdale – Chicago O’Hare
Fort Lauderdale – Cleveland
Fort Lauderdale – New York LaGuardia
Fort Lauderdale – New York Stewart
Fort Lauderdale – Phoenix
Fort Lauderdale – Providence
Fort Lauderdale – Salt Lake City
Fort Lauderdale – San Diego
Fort Lauderdale – Syracuse NY
Fort Lauderdale – Westchester County
Fort Lauderdale – Worcester
Long Beach – Boston
Long Beach – San Francisco
Los Angeles – Buffalo
New York JFK – Burbank
New York JFK – Chicago O’Hare
New York JFK – Martha’s Vineyard
New York JFK – Nantucket
New York JFK – Ontario
New York JFK – Phoenix
New York JFK – Portland ME
New York JFK – Portland OR
New York JFK – Reno
New York JFK – San Jose CA
Orlando – Atlanta
Orlando – Los Angeles
Orlando – New York LaGuardia
Orlando – New York Stewart
Orlando – Providence
Orlando – Westchester County
Orlando – Worcester
Tampa – Westchester County
Washington Reagan – Nantucket
West Palm Beach – New York LaGuardia
West Palm Beach – Providence
West Palm Beach – Westchester County
JetBlue 2Q20 Domestic network suspensions as of 14APR20
