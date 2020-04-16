Alitalia May 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0330GMT 16APR20

Alitalia in the last few days filed planned long-haul operation for the month of May 2020. Initially the airline will continue to operate service to New York, while service to Sao Paulo to be resumed on 16MAY20. The following is planned operation as of 0330GMT 16APR20, and further changes remain possible.



Rome – New York JFK 1 daily A330

AZ608 FCO1040 – 1425JFK 330 D

AZ609 JFK1730 – 0805+1FCO 330 D



Rome – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 16MAY20 3 weekly 777-200ER

AZ674 FCO2200 – 0500+1GRU 772 136

AZ675 GRU1435 – 0650+1FCO 772 247