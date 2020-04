Corsair extends scheduled service suspension to early-June 2020

Corsair in the last few days announced extended scheduled service suspension. The airline originally planned to resume limited operation from early May 2020, however this has been extended to June 2020. Projected planned service resumption date as follows.



Paris Orly – Abidjan eff 23JUN20

Paris Orly – Fort-de-France eff 13JUN20

Paris Orly – Mauritius eff 25JUN20

Paris Orly – Miami Pending

Paris Orly – Montreal eff 03JUL20

Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 14JUN20

Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion eff 12JUN20