British Airways intends to expand Alaska Airlines codeshare from June 2020

British Airways from June 2020 intends to expand codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines, as the airline plans to operate service to Portland OR. Planned codeshare expansion scheduled to commence as early as 01JUN20, although further changes likely.



British Airways operated by Alaska Airlines

Portland OR – Anchorage

Portland OR – Boise

Portland OR – Kahului

Portland OR – Paine Field

Portland OR – Redmond

Portland OR – Reno

Portland OR – Sacramento

Portland OR – Spokane