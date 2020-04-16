British Airways intends to expand Alaska Airlines codeshare from June 2020

British Airways from June 2020 intends to expand codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines, as the airline plans to operate service to Portland OR. Planned codeshare expansion scheduled to commence as early as 01JUN20, although further changes likely.
British Airways operated by Alaska Airlines
Portland OR – Anchorage
Portland OR – Boise
Portland OR – Kahului
Portland OR – Paine Field
Portland OR – Redmond
Portland OR – Reno
Portland OR – Sacramento
Portland OR – Spokane
