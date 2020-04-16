JetBlue week of 19APR20 International operations as of 0615GMT 16APR20

JetBlue Airways in recent days filed International service changes, for the week of 19APR20. The airline currently schedules 102 weekly flights, based on GDS listing as of 0615GMT 16APR20 as follows. Further changes remain possible.



Boston – San Juan 7 weekly A320

Boston – St. Thomas 2 weekly A320

Fort Lauderdale – Kingston 1 weekly A320 (Reservation not available)

Fort Lauderdale – Montego Bay 1 weekly A320 (Reservation not available)

Fort Lauderdale – Nassau 2 weekly Embraer E190 (Reservation not available)

Fort Lauderdale – San Juan 7 weekly A320

Hartford – San Juan 3 weekly A320

New York JFK – Cancun 3 weekly A321

New York JFK – Montego Bay 1 weekly A320 (Reservation not available)

New York JFK – Punta Cana 1 weekly A321

New York JFK – San Juan 7 weekly A320

Newark – San Juan 4 weekly A320

Orlando – San Juan 7 weekly Embraer E190 (Reservation not available on selected flights)

Tampa – San Juan 2 weekly Airbus A320

Washington Reagan – San Juan 3 weekly A320