JAL extends expanded Embraer E190 Tokyo Haneda operation to late-April 2020

Japan Airlines this week filed additional changes to its domestic network until 30APR20. Previously reported, the oneWorld carrier has expanded J-Air Embraer E190 aircraft service on additional 5 routes from Tokyo Haneda. The E190 will continue to serve this route until 30APR20, instead of previously filed 19APR20. Following information is as of 1015GMT 16APR20.



Tokyo Haneda – Akita

13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 2 daily

20APR20 – 30APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 1 daily (Overall reduced to 1 daily)



Tokyo Haneda – Amami-Oshima 13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Aomori 13APR20 – 30APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 2 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Miyazaki

13APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 2 daily

20APR20 – 28APR20 Embraer E190 replaces 737-800, 1 daily (Overall reduced to 1 daily)



Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami

08APR20 – 19APR20 Embraer E190 operates 1 daily, replacing 787-8

20APR20 – 30APR20 Embraer E190 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Overall service 6 daily, reduced from 15 daily)

JL117 HND1230 – 1335ITM E90 D

JL133 HND1800 – 1905ITM E90 D



JL120 ITM1430 – 1540HND E90 D

JL102 ITM0710 – 0815HND E90 D