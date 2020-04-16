Kuwait Airways June 2020 Preliminary medium/long-haul operations as of 1100GMT 16APR20

Kuwait Airways recently filed inventory and schedule changes, as the airline tentatively schedules service resumption as early as 01JUN20. As of 1100GMT 16APR20, initial adjustment for the airlines’ medium/long-haul service for the month of June 2020 as follows (regional service, as well as flights to North Africa, Turkey and South Asia is not included in this post).



Kuwait City – Bangkok eff 02JUN20 6 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Dhaka eff 01JUN20 12 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Frankfurt eff 02JUN20 2 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Geneva eff 05JUN20 2 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – London Heathrow eff 02JUN20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Manila eff 01JUN20 7 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Munich eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – New York JFK eff 03JUN20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Paris CDG eff 01JUN20 3 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Sarajevo eff 11JUN20 2 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Vienna eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A320

Current schedule listing shows the airline is extending Milan and Rome cancellations until 24OCT20 inclusive. Further changes remain possible.