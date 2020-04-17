Lufthansa extends interim long-haul schedule to 17MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Lufthansa this week filed operation changes for the month of May 2020, as interim schedule being extended to 17MAY20 on long-haul routes. Planned operation as of 0245GMT 17APR20 as follows.

Frankfurt – Bangkok 3 weekly A340-300
Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 747-8I
Frankfurt – Johannesburg eff 30APR20  3 weekly 747-8I, service resumption
Frankfurt – Newark 3 weekly A330-300
Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 747-8I (Lufthansa has been operating reduced frequency to Sao Paulo, but not covered on Airlineroute in previous reports)
Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly A340-300 (from 19APR20, replacing 747-8I)