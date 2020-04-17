Lufthansa extends interim long-haul schedule to 17MAY20

Lufthansa this week filed operation changes for the month of May 2020, as interim schedule being extended to 17MAY20 on long-haul routes. Planned operation as of 0245GMT 17APR20 as follows.



Frankfurt – Bangkok 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Johannesburg eff 30APR20 3 weekly 747-8I, service resumption

Frankfurt – Newark 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 747-8I (Lufthansa has been operating reduced frequency to Sao Paulo, but not covered on Airlineroute in previous reports)

Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly A340-300 (from 19APR20, replacing 747-8I)