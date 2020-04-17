Oman Air May 2020 Europe preliminary operations as of 0345GMT 17APR20

Oman Air in the last few days filed preliminary passenger operation, as the airline intends to resume service as early as 01MAY20. For the month of May 2020, planned operation for Europe as of 0345GMT 17APR20 as follows.



Muscat – Frankfurt 1 daily A330

Muscat – Istanbul 3 weekly 737-800

Muscat – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9

Muscat – Paris CDG 4 weekly 787-9