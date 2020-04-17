Air Seoul extends International cancellations to late-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Seoul earlier this week announced extended International service cancellation. The airline now plans to resume International service from 01JUN20, instead of late-April 2020.

Following International service will be cancelled in May 2020.

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Dayong 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Guam 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Kalibo 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Kumamoto 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Linyi 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Siem Reap 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Takamatsu 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 2 daily

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates.