Virgin Australia 17APR20 – 14JUN20 Domestic operations as of 17APR20

Virgin Australia starting today (17APR20) revised planned interim domestic network, as the airline reinstates 15 domestic routes. From 17APR20 to 14JUN20, planned operation as follows.
Brisbane – Cairns 3 weekly 737-800
Brisbane – Mackay 5 weekly 737-800
Brisbane – Melbourne 1 daily 737-800
Brisbane – Rockhampton 3 weekly 737-800
Brisbane – Sydney 1 daily 737-800
Brisbane – Townsville 3 weekly 737-800
Melbourne – Adelaide 3 weekly 737-800
Melbourne – Canberra 3 weekly 737-800
Melbourne – Perth 1 daily 737-800
Melbourne – Sydney 1 daily 737-800
Perth – Broome 3 weekly Fokker 100
Perth – Kalgoorlie 2 weekly Fokker 100
Perth – Kununurra 2 weekly Fokker 100
Perth – Newman 2 weekly Fokker 100
Perth – Port Hedland 2 weekly Fokker 100
Sydney – Gold Coast 3 weekly 737-800
