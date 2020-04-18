Virgin Atlantic extends interim schedule to 10MAY20

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 18APR20’s update filed additional changes to its April/May 2020 schedule. Planned temporary suspension of all scheduled passenger service from 21APR20 to 26APR20 remains unchanged. Planned cancellation on 27APR20 has been removed, as the airline’s schedule listing in the GDS displays following:

London Heathrow – Hong Kong service resumes on 27APR20, alternating days with 787-9

London Heathrow – Los Angeles service resumes on 04MAY20, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – New York JFK service resumes on 27APR20, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong service resumption tentatively scheduled on 02MAY20, alternating days with 787-9



The airline’s interim schedule has been extended by one week to 10MAY20, as the airline removed schedule listing on other routes for travel between 04MAY20 and 10MAY20. Further changes remain possible.