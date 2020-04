Air Macau 16APR20 – 31MAY20 operations as of 1000GMT 18APR20

Air Macau in the last few days updated planned operation for 16APR20 – 31MAY20. As of 1000GMT 18APR20, the rest of April sees the airline’s operation downsizes to 10 weekly (one-way) flights, include Beijing, Nanning and Shanghai. This will increase to 72 weekly by 01MAY20, and 120 by 16MAY20.



Macau – Bangkok

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily



Macau – Beijing Capital

16APR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily



Macau – Chengdu

30APR20 – 15MAY20 2 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly



Macau – Hangzhou

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily



Macau – Nanjing

30APR20 – 15MAY20 2 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly



Macau – Nanning

16APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly



Macau – Osaka Kansai

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 1 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly



Macau – Seoul Incheon

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 1 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly



Macau – Shantou (Jieyang/Chaoshan) 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly

Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong

16APR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily



Macau – Taipei Taoyuan

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily



Macau – Xiamen

01MAY20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

16MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily