EGYPTAIR files one-time Sydney to Cairo nonstop flight in late-April 2020

By Jim Liu

EGYPTAIR later this week filed one-time charter service to Australia, where the airline’s Boeing 787-9 operates Cairo – Manila – Sydney – Cairo routing. From Sydney, the Dreamliner is scheduled to operate nonstop to Cairo, spanning 8961 miles with flying time scheduled at 17hrs 55mins.

Planned operation as follows.

MS3054 CAI0645 – 2330MNL 789 25APR20
MS3055 MNL0030 – 1010SYD 789 26APR20
MS3056 SYD1300 – 2255CAI 789 27APR20

