Air Seychelles suspends scheduled passenger service 10APR20 – 30APR20

Air Seychelles earlier this month suspended all scheduled operation, as the airline cancelled its sole scheduled domestic route, Mahe Island – Praslin Island. The airline in late-March 2020 reduced overall service on this route from 25 to 2 daily, on board DHC6-300 Twin Otter aircraft.



This service is cancelled from 10APR20 to 30APR20, further extension is possible. TThe airline also anticipates limited International schedule as early as 01MAY20. Previously planned schedule as follows.



HM3090 SEZ0850 – 0910PRI DHT D

HM3170 SEZ1705 – 1725PRI DHT D



HM3095 PRI0925 – 0945SEZ DHT D

HM3175 PRI1740 – 1800SEZ DHT D