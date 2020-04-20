Wizz Air 20APR20 – 30APR20 interim operations

Wizz Air in recent schedule listing extended interim schedule until 30APR20 inclusive. As of 0615GMT 20APR20, planned interim operation until 30APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Bucharest – Billund 2 weekly A320
Bucharest – Lisbon 1 weekly A320
Bucharest – Malmo 2 weekly A320
Bucharest – Oslo Torp 2 weekly A320
Bucharest – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly A320
Budapest – Basel/Mulhouse 2 weekly A320
Budapest – Dortmund 3 weekly A320
Budapest – Eindhoven 1 daily A320
Budapest – London Luton 1 daily A320
Budapest – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly A320
Sofia – Dortmund 3 weekly A320
Sofia – Eindhoven 2 weekly A320
Sofia – Lisbon 1 weekly A321
Sofia – London Luton 16 weekly A320/321
