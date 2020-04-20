Malindo Air May 2020 Preliminary domestic operations as of 0915GMT 20APR20

By Jim Liu

Malindo Air in the last few days filed planned operations for domestic routes, as the airline intends to resume scheduled passenger service as early as 01MAY20. Planned operation for the month of May 2020 as of 0915GMT 20APR20 as follows.

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Kuching 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Penang 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Alor Setar 14 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Johor Bahru 30 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Kerteh 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Kota Bharu 44 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Kuala Terengganu 27 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Langkawi 28 weekly
Kuala Lumpur Subang – Penang 49 weekly

