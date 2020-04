Widerøe week of 19APR20 operations overview

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe since late-March 2020 gradually reduced operation. For the week of 19APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline operates 1175 weekly flights, instead of 2247 weekly flights listed as of 15MAR20, representing nearly 50% of flight reductions. According to the report from Norwegian media NRK earlier this month, Widerøe became the largest passenger operator in Europe in terms of number of flights offered.



The following is a list of operations from key airports for domestic service, as well as the airline’s overall international service for the week of 19APR20. As the airline operates certain triangle service or multi-stop flight, inbound frequency may slightly differ from outbound, while some may only see one-way flight.



Bergen – Aberdeen 5 weekly

Bergen – Alesund 9 weekly

Bergen – Bodo 2 weekly

Bergen – Floro 15 weekly

Bergen – Kristiansand 19 weekly

Bergen – Kristiansund 9 weekly

Bergen – Liverpool 1 weekly

Bergen – Molde 5 weekly

Bergen – Munich 1 weekly

Bergen – Orsta/Volda 7 weekly

Bergen – Oslo 1 weekly

Bergen – Sandefjord 11 weekly

Bergen – Sogndal 12 weekly

Bergen – Stavanger 18 weekly

Bergen – Tromso 6 weekly

Bodo – Andenes 12 weekly

Bodo – Bronnoysund 12 weekly

Bodo – Leknes 43 weekly

Bodo – Rost 5 weekly

Bodo – Sandnessjoen 12 weekly

Bodo – Tromso 1 weekly

Hammerfest – Batsfjord 5 weekly

Hammerfest – Hasvik 6 weekly

Hammerfest – Honningsvag 11 weekly

Hammerfest – Mehamn 5 weekly

Hammerfest – Tromso 40 weekly

Hammerfest – Vadso 6 weekly

Oslo – Bronnoysund 4 weekly

Oslo – Floro 12 weekly

Oslo – Leknes 2 weekly

Oslo – Orsta/Volda 12 weekly

Oslo – Sandnessjoen 2 weekly

Oslo – Sogndal 18 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 5 weekly

Tromso – Alta 20 weekly

Tromso – Andenes 12 weekly

Tromso – Hammerfest 38 weekly

Tromso – Harstad-Narvik 12 weekly

Tromso – Hasvik 11 weekly

Tromso – Kirkenes 11 weekly

Tromso – Lakselv 19 weekly

Tromso – LEknes 6 weekly

Tromso – Vadso 12 weekly

Trondheim – Alesund 5 weekly

Trondheim – Bronnoysund 18 weekly

Trondheim – Harstad-Narvik 1 weekly

Trondheim – Namsos 10 weekly

Trondheim – Sandefjord 5 weekly

Trondheim – Rorvik 5 weekly

Trondheim – Sandnessjoen 5 weekly



During the course of next few weeks, the airline will further reduce operations to following, based on 19APR20 schedules. The following is the breakdown of overall weekly flights between March and June 2020 (note certain weeks may see discrepancy due to last-minute changes in schedule filing):



01MAR20 – 07MAR20 2337

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2375

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2391

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2362

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2492

05APR20 – 11APR20 1716

12APR20 – 18APR20 1395

19APR20 – 25APR20 1175

26APR20 – 02MAY20 1072

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 1057

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 1062

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 851

24MAT20 – 30MAY20 1065

31MAY20 – 06JUN20 1657

07JUN20 – 13JUN20 1926

14JUN20 – 20JUN20 1932

21JUN20 – 27JUN20 2059